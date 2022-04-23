Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police: Woman Faces Charges After Barricading Herself In Hudson Valley Home

Michael Mashburn
Gerard Court in Yorktown.
Gerard Court in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a worker at her home.

Police were called to the house on Gerard Court in Yorktown Tuesday, April 19, for a reported dispute between a resident and workers at the home, Yorktown Police said.

Officers determined that the 44-year-old woman, whose name was not released, had pointed what appeared to be a gun at one of the workers and threatened to shoot him, police said.

As officers tried to arrest her she barricaded herself inside the home, police said.

She was eventually arrested after additional officers with the Westchester County Police Special Response Team were called in.

Police later determined the weapon was a BB gun.

The woman was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. She was released on her own recognizance and ordered to return to the Yorktown Justice Court Thursday, May 5.

