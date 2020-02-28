Contact Us
Police: Woman Attempts To Elude Cops By Driving On Lawns Of Ramapo Homes

A woman took Ramapo Police on a slow-speed chase driving across lawns before hitting a tree.
A woman took Ramapo Police on a slow-speed chase driving across lawns before hitting a tree. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A woman took police on a slow-speed chase that ended when they say she hit a tree.

The incident took place in Rockland County Friday, Feb. 28, when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver would not comply, said the Ramapo Police Department.

The woman, who refused to stop, attempted to elude officers by driving across lawns in the area before hitting a tree in the area of Rockland Lane and Alexander Avenue in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo, police said.

The unidentified woman was arrested.

