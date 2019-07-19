Police Warning: Man Exposes Genitals To Exercisers On Trail In Rockland

Police are warning residents who use a popular trail in Rockland to be on the lookout for a man who has exposed his genitals to joggers on two occasions.

The department received a report of the first incident around 11:30 a.m. on June 29, when a jogger was north on Hader Trail between the villages of South Nyack and Piermont, said Chief Daniel Wilson.

The jogger entered a narrow portion of the trail when an unknown male lunged from the bushes with his pants down and genitals in his hand, the chief said.

The man didn't say anything and after standing there for a moment he fled on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

The second incident took place on Wednesday, July 17, around 11 a.m., when again a jogger was running south on the trail past South Broadway when they encountered a man standing on the side of the trail with his genitals in his hand. A bicycle was lying on the ground next to him, Wilson said.

The man again didn't say anything to the jogger and fled south on his bike.

The man is described as being Hispanic, 5-foot-10, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and had a small black backpack. The bicycle is dark in color.

Police believe the same man was involved in both incidents.

Wilson said the department is urging users of the trail to travel in groups if possible, to carry a cell phone so they can contact police immediately, to avoid wearing earphones, and to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information, should contact the department at 845-358-0206 or call 911 if approached by the man.

