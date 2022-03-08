Police Warn Of Car Thefts, Break-Ins In Region

Police are warning car owners after numerous vehicles were stolen or broken into in the region.

In Westchester County, 11 vehicles have been stolen in Rye since March 2022, Rye Police said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The vehicles were then used to commit other crimes before they were recovered in Hartford, Connecticut and Newark, New Jersey, police said.

“The suspects in the stolen car cases have proven they will not stop when a traffic stop is initiated by officers,” the department said.

“The suspects will engage in high speed pursuits with little regard for public safety.”

Since January 2020, 71 vehicles have been reported stolen from residents’ driveways in Rye, police said.

All of the vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside.

Another 55 cars - all of them unlocked - were broken into and had property stolen during that same period, police said.

“We are asking the public for your assistance,” Rye Police said. “Please lock your car doors and remove the key or key fob from your vehicle.”

Police also urged car owners to remove their personal property from vehicles.

“Patrol units are aware of the current rise in crime and are doing their best but we need the community's assistance."

