Police Warn Of Armed Robberies Connected To Gaming Systems Sales Set Up Online

Police are warning residents that in the past three weeks there have been three armed robberies, including two people who were selling gaming systems on Facebook, in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Between Jan. 26, and Tuesday, Feb. 11, there have been three robberies in the upper Main Street area between North White Street and Grand Avenue, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

In two of the robberies, the victims had been selling gaming systems on Facebook and had agreed to meet with a prospective buyer in that area of Main Street to complete the sale, Clark said.

The buyers had been told to bring change with them as the buyer did not have the exact money. When the victims arrived they were met by the suspects who robbed them of their gaming system, their money, and cell phone, he said.

In the third case, a subject was walking home in that area when he was approached and robbed of his cell phone.

In all three cases, the suspects are described as three young black males, one of whom is armed with a handgun.

Several leads have been followed up on, all with negative results, Clark said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

