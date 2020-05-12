Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Age Ranges Released Of 100 Young New Yorkers Battling Mysterious Illness
Police & Fire

Police Use Narcan To Save Teen Overdose Victim In Sloatsburg

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Narcan
Narcan Photo Credit: File

A 19-year-old was saved from death by area police who administered Narcan after finding him passed out in a vehicle.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 11, in Rockland County when Ramapo Police responded to a parking lot in the village of Sloatsburg for a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle told police that his passenger had ingested what he believed was heroin and then passed out, said the Ramapo Police.

Officers said the victim appeared to have shallow breathing and a weak pulse.

The officers quickly administered doses of Narcan and the teen regained consciousness, police said.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by Spring Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps for treatment and evaluation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.