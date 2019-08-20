Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Accused Of Raping Child After Complaints Of Loud Parties In Rockland, Police Say
Police & Fire

Police: Two Caught After Stealing Credit Cards, Other Items From Off-Duty Orangetown Cop's Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
175 Old Orangeburg Road in Orangetown
175 Old Orangeburg Road in Orangetown Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been charged with felony grand larceny after police say they stole credit cards and other items from an off-duty Orangetown officer’s vehicle.

Orangetown Police say they received a report from an off-duty officer who allegedly observed two individuals removing items from his personal vehicle at the O.M.M. Soccer Facility (175 Old Orangeburg Road) on Saturday, Aug. 17 around 3 p.m.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a 2019 Ford Expedition before they were located by responding officers and stopped on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, police say.

The suspects, identified as Victor Vasquez Caquias, 48, of the Bronx and Luciana Thoms Navarros, 28, of Passiac, New Jersey, were also found to be in possession of numerous stolen items including credit cards and retail merchandise, according to police.

Caquias was also determined to be operating the vehicle with revoked driving privileges in the state of New York.

Both suspects were transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters and face the following charges:

Caquias:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony
  • Attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor
  • Third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor
  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor

Navarros:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony
  • Attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Caquias and Navarros were remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 22.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.