Police & Fire

Police: Thief Busted After Lifting Keys From Gym Locker, Stealing BMW From Rockland Parking Lot

Kathy Reakes
Orangetown Police charged a New City man with larceny after he allegedly stole a BMW from a gym parking lot.
A New City man was busted for grand larceny after he allegedly stole a key fob at a local gym and then drove away in the 2013 BMW that was parked outside.

Michael T. Heidtman, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24, following the incident that took place on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Vison Sports Club in Pearl River, said Orangetown Police Det. Sgt. James Sullivan.

According to Sullivan, Heidtman allegedly entered the gym locker room around 8:45 p.m., Monday and removed the set of keys which contained a fob to the BMW, Sullivan said.

He then went out into the parking lot and found the vehicle and drove away.

Orangetown Police transmitted a stolen vehicle alarm for the BMW and a New York State trooper on patrol spotted the vehicle parked at the Tappan Zee Hotel in West Nayck around 2:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Sullivan said.

Heidtman was arrested by Clarkstown Police and the state trooper and was brought to the Clarkstown headquarters for investigation.

He was charged by Orangetown Police with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. Heidtman is also facing charges from Clarkstown

Heidtman was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

