Police: Suffern Crash Injures Two After Mercedes Driver Loses Control

Two drivers received serious injuries during a head-on crash in Suffern.

The crash took place around 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28, on Orange Avenue, after an 83-year-old Valley Cottage man driving a Mercedes-Benz suffered a medical episode and lost control of his vehicle, Suffern Police said.

According to police, the man was traveling north on Orange Avenue when he suffered the medical event and swerved into the southbound lane smashing into an oncoming van driven by a 52-year-old Montebello man.

When Suffern Officers Lou Venturini, Dan Kiernan, Mike Careswell, and Tim Dunn responded to this scene they found one driver was pinned in his vehicle. Firefighters with the Suffern Fire Department responded and assisted the officers in freeing the driver, the post said.

Both drivers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital by the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps. with the assistance of the Rockland Paramedics. Police did reveal the extent of their injuries.

Following the crash, Orange Avenue was closed for more than two hours for an investigation.

Ramapo police responded to help with traffic control.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.