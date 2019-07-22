Police: Spring Valley HS Locked Down After Father Pepper Sprays Employees During Confrontation

A confrontation over a student's medication led a father to allegedly spray a nurse with pepper spray at a day camp program at Spring Valley High School.

The incident took place around 8:50 a.m., Monday, July 22, when the Spring Valley Police Department received a call of a man on the campus spraying people with an unknown substance, said Officer Matthew Galli.

An investigation found that the unidentified man, entered the school, which leases the space to a day camp, and sprayed the nurse and another camp employee with the "chemical agent," said Galli.

Both employees were treated at a local hospital.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted.

Police did not reveal if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

