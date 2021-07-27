Police: Speed Possible Factor In Crash That Killed Five, Critically Injured Woman In Hamptons

Speed may have been a factor in the head-on crash that killed five people and left a woman in critical condition in the Hamptons over the weekend.

Village of Quogue Chief of Police Christopher Isola gave an update about the investigation late Tuesday morning, July 27. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on Long Island on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County, near the intersection of Quogue Street East in the Village of Quogue.

Police said a Nissan Maxima driven by Justin Mendez, age 22, of Brookhaven was westbound on the highway when it left its lane and drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with an eastbound Toyota Prius, driven by Uber driver Farhan Zahid, age 32, of Bay Shore.

Both drivers were killed in the crash. Three passengers in the Toyota were also killed in the crash. Police identified them as 20-year-old Michael Farrell, his brother, 25-year-old James Farrell, and 25-year-old Ryan Kiess, all of Manhasset.

As of Tuesday morning, Isola said Brianna Maglio, a 22-year-old Garden City woman who was a passenger in the Toyota, remains in critical condition.

Isola said the night of the crash, a police officer who was driving on County Road 80 saw Mendez driving west on Montauk Highway at a high rate of speed. Isola said the officer started to follow Mendez, but was unable to pull him over before Mendez's vehicle collided with the Toyota.

Isola said the investigation is ongoing with the New York State Police, the New York State Attorney General's Office, and the New York State Traffic Safety Board. He said authorities "will exhaust all avenues" to determine what caused the crash.

Quogue Mayor Peter Sartorius also extended his sympathies to the families of those killed and injured in the crash.

“I want them to know that we in Quogue send our deepest condolences to them and also to know that we are grieving with them," he said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

