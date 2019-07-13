Contact Us
Breaking News: Suffern School Board Hits Suspended Superintendent With 15 New Disciplinary Charges
Police & Fire

Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine During Early Morning Bust In Area

Kathy Reakes
Deerpark police busted a couple for possession of heroin and cocaine.
Deerpark police busted a couple for possession of heroin and cocaine. Photo Credit: Deerpark Police

Two people were arrested by Deerpark Police following a five-month investigation into illegal drug sales in town.

Donald Collier, 39, and Ashley Collier, 30, both of Cuddebackville, were arrested on Friday, July 12, during the execution of a search warrant around 5 a.m., with the help of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, said Deerpark Chief of Police Richard J. Sztyndor.

Inside of the residence police located 97 bags of heroin and 13 grams of loose heroin.19 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale was also recovered, said Sztyndor.

Additionally, a small amount of ecstasy and marijuana were found, along with scales and packaging materials.

Both were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.  They are being held at the Orange County Jail on $10,0000 bail/$50,000 bond.

"The dedication of all the members of the different agencies is yet another example of their commitment to making the Town of Deerpark a better place to live," the chief said.

Assisting in the investigation were the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Child Protective Services.

