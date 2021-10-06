Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police Seek Tips In Spring Valley Shooting That Left One Dead, One Critical

Kathy Reakes
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are asking the public for help with leads in a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition in the Hudson Valley.

The shootings took place around 3:15 p.m., Friday, March 26, in Rockland County in the area of 34 Monsey Blvd., in Spring Valley.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one gunshot victim and then another victim a short distance away near 1 Fletcher Rd., Spring Valley Detective Matt Galli said.

Olgalito Nerette, a 17-year-old Spring Valley resident who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead shortly after, according to Galli.

Another 17-year-old male victim who also suffered from multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

