Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Toddler In Critical Condition After Fatal Crash Between Car, SUV With Nine Occupants
Police & Fire

Police Searching For SUV Involved In Fatal I-87 Hit-Run Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for help locating a black SUV involved in a fatal crash.
Police are asking the public for help locating a black SUV involved in a fatal crash. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for a black SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Westchester County.

The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, July 19, on I-87 southbound in Yonkers.

A preliminary investigation determined that Michael P. Pereira, age 30, of the Bronx, was driving a 2018 Honda motorcycle in the center lane behind another vehicle, described as a black SUV, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the state police.

The SUV slowed down for an unknown reason and the motorcycle changed to the right lane. 

At that time the SUV also changed lanes to the right lane and slowed abruptly in order to take Exit 4 off-ramp, Hicks said.

 Pereira was unable to avoid the collision and struck the back of the SUV, which continued to take the exit onto Midland Avenue.

Pereira was ejected from his motorcycle, sustaining serious injuries. He was transported to New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Based on witness accounts and a Westchester County Police Department LPR camera, a still photo of the suspect vehicle was captured. 

The suspect vehicle was determined to be a black Honda Pilot between a 2009-2015 model. The Pilot has extensive damage to the back end and a broken rear windshield.

The crash is still being investigated. 

State Police are requesting that if anyone witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect vehicle, to please contact Investigator Juskin at 914-742-6395.   

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

