Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery Of Gas Station In Hudson Valley

Police are looking for a suspect who they say was involved in an armed robbery of a gas station in Westchester County.

It happened in Port Chester on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 7 p.m. at the BP gas station at 230 Boston Post Road (Route 1), police said.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the store employee and demanded money before running away from the scene with an unknown amount of cash toward Olivia Street and possibly entering a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

The man is described as 5'9" and was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Chester Police at 914-939-6332.

