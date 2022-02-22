Police Searching For Missing New York Man

Police have asked the public for information as they search for a missing Long Island man.

Bryan Garcia was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at his home, located on Broadway Place in Hicksville, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Garcia was reported missing to police at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

Garcia is described as being 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His age, clothing description, and possible destination are not known, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

