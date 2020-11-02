Police Searching For Man Who Fled, Crashed Stolen Vehicle In Area

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when he fled from officers and crashed before running away.

The incident began in Orange County around 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, when officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on North Street in Middletown.

The driver fled and led the officer on a brief pursuit before the vehicle struck another vehicle on Webb Road, lost control, and crashed into the woods near the intersection of Webb Road and South Street, City of Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry Thoelen said.

The driver fled the vehicle and officers searched for him, with assistance from the State Police, including their Aviation Unit, Thoelen added.

Despite the search, the man, described as being a black male in his late teens or early 20s, possibly wearing one shoe -- another shoe was recovered in the woods -- escaped.

"There is no known threat to the public, and we do not believe the subject was armed," Thoelen said.

The occupant in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for evaluation but did not report any injuries.

