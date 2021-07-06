Police Searching For 'Armed, Dangerous' Area Man

Police are alerting the public as they search for a person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting took place late last month in Ulster County.

The Ellenville Police Department has identified 30-year-old Dominic Naquan King, of Kingston, as a person of interest in the death of Gerald Keith Richardson. Richardson was shot multiple times just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, said photo.

King is described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, and he has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his forearms.

Police said King is considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Ellenville Police Department at 845-647-4422.

