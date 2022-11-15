Police Search For Missing 20-Year-Old NY Woman

Police asked the public for help locating a 20-year-old New York woman who was reported missing.

Ariel Jewtraw left her residence, located in the Franklin County hamlet of North Bangor, on foot in an unknown direction at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, New York State Police reported.

North Bangor is located about 55 miles from Plattsburgh.

Troopers responded to the residence on Fay Road at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday after receiving the report that Jewtraw was missing, police said.

State Police said she is described as being about 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a pink camouflage hoodie, black jeans, and green Adidas sneakers, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Jewtraw's whereabouts to call New York State Police at 518-873-2777.

