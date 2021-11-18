Police Search For Missing 17-Year-Old NY Girl

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Long Island.

Lesli Roxana Morales Suy, of Westhampton Beach, was last seen at her Mortimer Street home on Sunday, Nov. 7, according to the Westhampton Beach Police Department.

She was reported missing by a relative on Thursday, Nov. 18, police said.

Lesli is described as being about 4-foot-8 and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and long, black hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black sweater, police said.

Police said Lesli speaks Spanish fluently, and she does not speak English.

Anyone with information about Lesli's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westhampton Beach Police Department at 631-288-3444.

