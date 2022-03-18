Police Save Suicidal Man In Area

Police officers were able to save a suicidal man in the area after receiving information from his family that he was making threats of taking his life.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15 in the City of Poughkeepsie when officers received a request for a welfare check.

Officers responded to the residence of the man in and made entry into the home in an attempt to locate him, said the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

Upon entry, officers found the residence unoccupied but located a suicide note along with multiple rifles and handguns, police said.

Officers collected the weapons for safekeeping and a “ping” of the subject’s cell phone was initiated. As a result of this “ping”, the man's vehicle was located unoccupied on Jefferson Street, police said.

Multiple officers were dispatched to the area and the suicidal man was located by officers on the Mid Hudson Bridge approach, they added.

Officers began talking with the man and eventually convinced him to allow them to transport him to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment by mental health professionals.

Once at the hospital, officers assisted with the intake process before turning the man over to the care of hospital staff, police said.

Officers were assisted by members of Mental Health America of Dutchess County.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact HELPLINE at 845-485-9700.

