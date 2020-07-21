Police: Rockland Woman Admits To Making Fake 911 Call To Get Revenge With Man Who Owed Money

A woman seeking revenge against a man who owed her money admitted to making a phony 911 call in Rockland County, police said.

On Tuesday, July 14, the Ramapo Police Department received an emergency call from a woman who reported that a group of five men were fighting outside an area residence, with one brandishing a knife.

Officers from the Ramapo and Spring Valley police departments responded to the scene, and upon arrival, discovered there was no fight, and had never been a fight.

Police said that the investigation into the incident determined that the original 911 call was made by a girlfriend of one of the residents at the location where the fight was reported to be.

Ramapo Police officers were able to locate the woman, a 21-year old from Nanuet whose name was not disclosed, who admitted to making the call and reporting a false incident to get revenge with a male friend who owed her money.

The woman was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident. She was released after being processed at Ramapo Police Headquarters and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“Not only is filing a false police report a crime, but, as officers explained to this female, the safety of the police and EMS that responded is also a serious concern,” police said. “Innocent lives could have been affected by this selfish and inconsiderate act.”

