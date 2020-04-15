Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Fatalities, Cases By Town In Rockland County
Police & Fire

Police Rescue Woman After Car Crashes Into Lake In Irvington

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was rescued by police after she drove her vehicle into a lake. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police
Police work to pull a woman out of her vehicle to safety after she drove into a lake. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

A woman was rescued by a police officer who jumped into frigid waters after her vehicle drove into a Westchester lake.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, when Westchester County Police received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had driven into Woodlands Lake at V.E. Macy Park in Irvington, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for Westchester County.

According to O'Leary, Sgt. Jeff Slotoroff swam out to the vehicle, reached in through a partially opened window to unlock the driver’s side door, and was able to force it open enough to remove the woman from the car.

As he swam back toward shore holding the woman, Capt. James Luciano tied a rescue rope around his waist, entered the lake and was able to take over bringing the victim to safety as other officers on land held the rope to stabilize them, O'Leary said.

The woman, who remained conscious during the incident, was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

County Police are investigating what caused her car to go into the lake.

“Sgt. Slotoroff and Captain Luciano put themselves in harm’s way to rescue this driver. I commend them for their skillful and courageous actions,” Public Safety Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said.

An Ardsley police officer and a woman who was riding her bike in the park also entered the water in the effort to rescue the woman. Gleason thanked them along with fire and EMS personnel that responded to the scene.

Woodlands Lake, which is fed by the Saw Mill River, is usually about 5 feet deep but was likely higher and more turbulent as a result of yesterday’s significant rainfall.

Members of the County Police Emergency Service Unit also responded, searched the vehicle to ensure no one else was inside it and secured it before it became fully submerged.

The vehicle will be removed from the lake Tuesday afternoon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.