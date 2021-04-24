Police Release Video Of Suspect Who Attempted To Enter Vehicles In Rockland

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who was caught on camera multiple times breaking into vehicles in the Hudson Valley.

Investigators in Rockland County from the Orangetown Police Department issued an alert cautioning that between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, a man was caught on several Ring cameras breaking into cars or checking on door handles.

The man was seen on camera in the area of Minute Man Circle and Rutgers Road in Orangeburg.

“Residents are asked to check their cameras for possible footage of incidents,” police said.

“We would also like to take this time to reminded everyone to make sure they remove all valuables including your key FOB from your vehicles, and remember to lock the doors.”

