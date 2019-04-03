Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Police Release New Info On Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash Involving Woman, 34

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
State Street in the Village of Otisville.
State Street in the Village of Otisville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State police have released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman over the weekend.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, March 31, Kiera L. Babcock of the Village of Otisville in Orange County was found dead on the side of the road on State Street in Otisville after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, March 30, according to state police. Police are now saying the crash occurred around 11:15 p.m.

Video surveillance near the accident scene indicates that the vehicle involved is a dark pickup truck that was headed eastbound on State Street, state police said, adding that the vehicle will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 845-344-5300. All calls will be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.