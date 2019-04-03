Police Release New Info On Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash Involving Woman, 34

State police have released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman over the weekend.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, March 31, Kiera L. Babcock of the Village of Otisville in Orange County was found dead on the side of the road on State Street in Otisville after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, March 30, according to state police. Police are now saying the crash occurred around 11:15 p.m.

Video surveillance near the accident scene indicates that the vehicle involved is a dark pickup truck that was headed eastbound on State Street, state police said, adding that the vehicle will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 845-344-5300. All calls will be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

