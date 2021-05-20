Police Officer Injured During Unprovoked Attack In Area

A police officer is being treated at an area hospital after being seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Westchester County.

A Dobbs Ferry officer assigned to assist a Con Edison crew was assaulted around 2 p.m., Thursday, May 20, in the area of Keller Lane and Beacon Hill, according to ABC 7.

Dobbs Ferry Police did not reveal the severity of the injuries and said it would be releasing more detailed information later.

The police department, who said there is no danger to the public, has a suspect in custody, ABC 7 said.

Residents should expect road closures in the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.