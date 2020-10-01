Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals
Police & Fire

Police Officer In Hudson Valley Arrested For Domestic Violence

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Harrison Police Department is cautioning residents about a phone scam in the area.
The Harrison Police Department is cautioning residents about a phone scam in the area. Photo Credit: File

A police officer in Westchester is facing charges after allegedly injuring his wife during a domestic disturbance, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Frank Corvino, a Harrison Police Officer, was arrested and arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in the Town of Harrison Court on multiple charges related to an alleged assault on his wife earlier this week.

It is alleged that Corvino assaulted his wife on Sunday, Sept. 27 in the presence of their child during an argument that turned physical. 

Following the domestic dispute, Corvino's wife was treated for injuries to her ribs and shoulders, and she also suffered bruises on her face, arms, and legs.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said Corvino was arrested by investigators with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

Orders of Protection were also issued on behalf of Corvino’s wife and child.

Scarpino said that Corvino pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released. 

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.