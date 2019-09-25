Police Officer Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center After Serious Crash In Area

A police officer was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash near a busy intersection in the area.

The officer's police cruiser went off the roadway in Orange County at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the intersection of Timber Trail and Ridge Road in Woodbury, police said. The cause of the crash is unclear.

The officer suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. His condition was not immediately available on Wednesday morning, Sept. 24.

The crash remains under investigation, and police are reportedly trying to determine if another driver involved in the crash may have left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as they become available.

