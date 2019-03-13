Police: Motorist Asleep Behind Wheel At Deli In Stony Point Caught With Quarter-Pound Of Pot

A 20-year-old man who fell asleep in his vehicle for more than hour in front of a deli was busted with a quarter pound of pot.

Dvonne Neal, of Haverstraw, was arrested around 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, when the Stony Point Police responded to a report of a person sleeping in a car in front of the deli on South Liberty Drive, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Responding officers checking on the male smelled a strong odor of marijuana and an investigation found that he possessed over a quarter pound of marijuana, multiple THC vape pens and drug paraphernalia consistent with packaging marijuana for sale, Hylas said.

Neal was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was processed and released on $100 bail and is due in court on April 4.

