Police: Man Violating Protection Order Breaks Into Home, Gives Fake Name To Cops

A Hudson Valley man tried to pull a fast one on police after being busted violating an order of protection after entering the window of an Ulster County home, police said.

Officers from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a Pine Grove School Road home shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, July 27, where there was a report of a man violating an order of protection.

Police said that Saugerties resident Jairo Gonzalez-Palma, who has an active no-contact order of protection against him was found inside the home of the protected party after he was spotted attempting to enter a window of the residence.

When approached by police, Gonzalez-Palma, attempted to dupe officers by offering a false name before he was taken into custody.

Gonzalez-Palma, 24, was arrested and charged with criminal contempt of a court order, aggravated family offense, and false personation. Following his arraignment, Gonzalez-Palma was released and scheduled to appear back in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 13.

According to police, the investigation into an earlier incident at the same Pine Grove School Road residence is continuing, and additional charges could be pending. Check Daily Voice for updates.

