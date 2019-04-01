Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Police: Man Threatens To Kill Woman At Park In Westchester Racial Incident

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Park in Yorktown Heights.
Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Park in Yorktown Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 47-year-old man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill a woman because of her race at a park in Northern Westchester.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 27 at Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Park in Yorktown Heights. Yorktown Police say they received a walk-in aggravated harassment complaint at police headquarters from the woman who had been walking on the track at the park.

After an investigation, police say they identified Sidney M. Russ of Yorktown Heights as the suspect. It was alleged by the victim that Russ followed and threatened to kill the woman based on her race while she was walking with her young child, Yorktown Police said.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, officers on patrol at DeVito Park located Russ and took him into custody.

Russ was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned by Judge Salvatore Lagonia, who issued a temporary restraining order for the victim and set bail at $7,500 cash. Russ was later remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections in lieu of bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday, April 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.