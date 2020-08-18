Police: Man Caught With Drugs Pulls Switchblade On Troopers In Ramapo Stop

A man allegedly brandished a switchblade when state troopers noticed him clutching a plastic bag filled with a powdered white substance in the backseat of a pulled-over car and asked him to exit the vehicle on a busy stretch of I-87.

Troopers from the Haverstraw barracks patrolling the interstate in the town of Ramapo reportedly stopped the 2006 Cadillac Deville for a routine vehicle and traffic violation on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at approximately 3 a.m.

After being asked multiple times to put the weapon down, he complied. He was not cooperative during a search of his person and fled the scene shortly afterward; he was quickly taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Alleged knife-wielder Daniel Jones, of Saratoga, New York, 42, was accompanied in the vehicle by driver Anthony Delaurie, 43, and passenger Andrew Rocco, 29.

Ultimately, police said, 14 grams of methamphetamine and 2.4 grams of crack cocaine were found on Jones' person.

Additional crack cocaine was found inside the vehicle, according to police.

Delaurie was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket, and will report to the Town of Ramapo court at a later date.

Rocco was issued several traffic tickets and released.

Jones was charged with:

Tampering with physical evidence, a felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

He was arraigned virtually and sent to Rockland County Jail; he will return to court for sentencing later this month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.