Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police: Man Caught With Drugs Pulls Switchblade On Troopers In Ramapo Stop

Christina Coulter
Police found Daniel Jones of Saratoga Springs in Possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine and 2.4 grams of crack cocaine. Additional cocaine was found in the vehicle belonging to driver Anthony Delaurie.
Police found Daniel Jones of Saratoga Springs in Possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine and 2.4 grams of crack cocaine. Additional cocaine was found in the vehicle belonging to driver Anthony Delaurie. Photo Credit: Radspunk (Wikipedia)

A man allegedly brandished a switchblade when state troopers noticed him clutching a plastic bag filled with a powdered white substance in the backseat of a pulled-over car and asked him to exit the vehicle on a busy stretch of I-87. 

Troopers from the Haverstraw barracks patrolling the interstate in the town of Ramapo reportedly stopped the 2006 Cadillac Deville for a routine vehicle and traffic violation on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at approximately 3 a.m. 

After being asked multiple times to put the weapon down, he complied. He was not cooperative during a search of his person and fled the scene shortly afterward; he was quickly taken into custody after a brief pursuit. 

Alleged knife-wielder Daniel Jones, of Saratoga, New York, 42, was accompanied in the vehicle by driver Anthony Delaurie, 43, and passenger Andrew Rocco, 29. 

Ultimately, police said, 14 grams of methamphetamine and 2.4 grams of crack cocaine were found on Jones' person. 

Additional crack cocaine was found inside the vehicle, according to police.

Delaurie was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket, and will report to the Town of Ramapo court at a later date.

Rocco was issued several traffic tickets and released. 

Jones was charged with:

  • Tampering with physical evidence, a felony
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor
  • Obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor
  • Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

He was arraigned virtually and sent to Rockland County Jail; he will return to court for sentencing later this month.

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

