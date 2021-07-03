Contact Us
Breaking News: 11 Armed Men Claiming 'Not To Recognize Our Laws' Apprehended After I-95 Standoff
Police & Fire

Police: Man Arranged Meeting To Try Collect Thousands From Area Resident

Zak Failla
A Westchester man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal thousands of dollars from a Long Island resident as part of an “elder scam” that was intercepted by investigators, police said.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Westchester man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal thousands of dollars from a Long Island resident as part of an "elder scam" that was intercepted by investigators, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives said that an 82-year-old victim was contacted over the phone over the weekend by a stranger who claimed to know who scammed him in the past, and he would provide the information if he was paid thousands of dollars.

According to police, detectives launched an undercover operation on Sunday, June 27, and communicated with the suspect, 21-year-old Milyone Clariot, of Yonkers, which led to a meeting on Monday, June 28, where they were instructed to bring $6,000 in cash for payment of the information he purportedly had.

Clariot arrived at the arranged location at the corner of 775 Branch Blvd. in Cedarhurst at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon to pick up the money, at which point he was taken into custody without incident.

Following his apprehension, Clariot was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. He was later released and scheduled to return to court at a later date to respond to the charge.

