Police Learn Missing New England Girl Hasn't Been Seen In Two Years

After learning that a young New England girl has not been seen in two years, police have launched a massive investigation into her whereabouts.

Harmony Montgomery, who was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019, in Manchester, New Hampshire, was reported missing to police by both the Department of Children, Youth and Families, and individuals.

The little girl, who is blind in the right eye and should wear glasses, was last seen in 2019 when police responded to a home for a call for service, said Manchester Police Chief Alan Aldenberg.

The family who currently lives in the home has nothing to do with Montgomery, but are cooperating with police in "any way they can," Aldenberg said during a press conference.

Aldenberg said police have little information regarding what happened to the little girl and do not know where she could be, or who she might be with.

The chief added that they don't even have enough information to issue an Amber Alert.

"Somebody knows something and they need to do the right thing and come forward," he said during the press conference.

Police investigators have spoken with family members, the chief said as he emphasized that the search is only directed at this point on finding the child.

Aldenberg said the fact that Montgomery was not reported missing for two years was "very concerning."

He asked anyone with any information, "however old or seemingly inconsequential," to contact his department.

Montgomery would now be 7, about 4-feet-tall, 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses, police said.

The chief also cautioned people to not play "internet detectives in the case."

"It is not helpful and only hampers the case," he added.

Aldemberg declined to confirm if the little girl had any previous contact with child-welfare agencies, or if her family was involved in any custody disputes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

