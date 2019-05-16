Contact Us
Police Launch Investigation After Middle School Students Share Video Of Cat Being Tortured

Kathy Reakes
South Middle School
South Middle School Photo Credit: Newburgh Englarged School District

A brutal video of a cat being tortured that has been circulating among middle school students in the area has prompted police to ask anyone who may have seen it for help.

The principal of South Middle School in Newburgh, Dr. Lisa Buon, alerted police after she learned of the allegation of animal cruelty involving the torture of at least one cat, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

According to police, the video involving animal cruelty was circulated among students at South Middle School on Wednesday, May 15, and that prompted Buon to contact the City of Newburgh Police.

"At this point in our investigation, we are gathering facts and hoping to interview people who have seen the video and who may know where it originated," said Rutigliano. "The video is very disturbing."

Rutigliano is encouraging anyone who has any information to contact City of Newburgh Police detectives at 845-569-7509.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

