Police Issue Alert For Man Who Snuck Out Of Assisted Living Facility In Area

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say snuck out of an assisted living facility in Westchester County.

William “Bill” Allen, age 66, was last seen at his New Rochelle home, located on Lockwood Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, when he “absconded” from the facility, police said.

Originally from the Yorktown area, Allen suffers from schizophrenia and alcohol abuse, according to police.

He is described as a white man standing 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and long gray hair. He also has multiple scabs on his hands and arms, police said.

Allen was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

