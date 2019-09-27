Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Investigating Suspicious Incident Involving Man In SUV, Girl At CVS In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
The CVS at the Orangetown Shopping Center.
The CVS at the Orangetown Shopping Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspicious incident involving a man in an SUV and a girl walking in a Rockland shopping center is under investigation by police.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Orangetown Shopping Center.

The underage teenage girl was walking on the sidewalk by the CVS when she said the man, who was sitting in a parked white SUV-type vehicle, attempted to engage her in conversation, making her feel uncomfortable, Orangetown Police said.

The man, described as being black with dreadlocks and between 25 to 40 years of age,  attempted numerous times to talk with her while she continued to walk away. The girl continued to walk away and the male stopped talking and drove away, police said.

No further information on the incident has been released.

