Police Investigating Smash-Grab Incident At Jewelry Store In Hudson Valley

Police in Westchester County are searching for a group of smash-and-grab thieves who allegedly targeted a jewelry store.

The incident took in Yonkers on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a jewelry store on Central Avenue.

According to Yonkers Police, the group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers.

A Westchester County Police unit spotted two suspect vehicles in the area of Central Park Avenue and Mile Square Road and attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled, with one crashing on Staunton St., Yonkers Police said.

Three suspects bailed out of the car on Staunton Street, police reported.

Yonkers Police have one person of interest in custody. A search for the other two suspects is ongoing, they added.

Police said the second vehicle that fled was apprehended in another jurisdiction with additional arrests.

Investigators from multiple agencies are collaborating to identify any outstanding perpetrators and bring appropriate charges.

The men are described as being Black or dark-skinned, originally wearing dark clothing but they may have discarded their outer clothing, police said.

If you observe any suspicious persons in the area, call 911, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

