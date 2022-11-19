Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Pleads Guilty In Killing Of NY 15-Year-Old Remembered As 'Beacon Of Light'
Police & Fire

Police Investigating After 13-Year-Old Shot Inside Home In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot inside a home in Westchester.
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot inside a home in Westchester. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot inside a home in Westchester.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Yonkers in the area of 160 Linden St., according to police.

A 13-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand and leg and was transported to a local area trauma center in stable condition, Yonkers Police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the incident occurred inside a residence and the injuries may have been the result of a self-inflicted accidental discharge, however, police are still investigating and this information is subject to change, said Dean Politopoulos of the Yonkers PD. 

A firearm has been recovered, and no suspects are being sought at this time nor are there any apparent safety threats to the community, said police.

Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.