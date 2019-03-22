Police Investigate Threat To Irvington Schools

Police have increased their presence on the campuses of both Irvington High School and Irvington Middle School following a threatening statement made by a student about allegedly doing harm on school grounds.

Irvington Free Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Harrison said on Friday morning, March 22 that the threat was made on Thursday, March 21.

"This matter was promptly reported to the Irvington Police Department who immediately investigated," said Harrison in a letter to parents.

An investigation by police determined that the threat was not credible and there is no risk to public safety, Harrison added.

"The safety of our students and staff are the District’s top priority," the superintendent said. "Please know that the Irvington School District takes situations such as this one seriously and will take necessary steps, including appropriate discipline, to provide a safe learning environment."

Although the threat was found not credible, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence on school grounds over the coming days, he said.

"We are also appreciative of the open lines of communication within our school community that led to this matter being reported," Harrison said. "As we have said before if you see or hear something that is not right, please report it."

