Police Investigate Reported Firearm Threat At High School In Hudson Valley

Police said that "no credible life safety threat" was found after responding to an incident suspected of involving a firearm at a Westchester County high school.

On Friday, Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m., Greenburgh Police responded to a dispute between two students at Woodlands High School in the Hartsdale section of the town after receiving an "alleged statement involving firearms," police said.

Upon arriving at the school, the threat was determined to be not credible, and the hold-in-place status put on the school was lifted, police said.

Police have also lifted the lockout status on the neighboring Maria Regina High School and Leffell School.

"Police responded out of an abundance of caution," authorities said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

