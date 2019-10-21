Contact Us
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Who Died After Driving Car Into Hudson River
Police & Fire

Police Investigate Pair Who Asked Nanuet HS Student To Get On Small White Bus

Zak Failla
A Nanuet High School student was approached by a pair in a white school bus.
A Nanuet High School student was approached by a pair in a white school bus. Photo Credit: File

A pair in a school bus were investigated after approaching a high school student in Rockland County and asking her to get on the bus.

A senior at Nanuet High School said that she was approached by a small white school bus with no markings at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, near the intersection of Somerset Drive and Middletown Road in Pearl River.

Police said the incident happened near the Aqua Terra restaurant.

According to police, the bus was driven by a woman and there was a white man inside the bus wearing a neon green crossing vest. The student was allegedly repeatedly asked if she was in need of a ride to Rockland Community College.

Following the repeated requests, the man then stepped off the bus, saying “this is your last chance to get on the bus,” police said. The student refused, the man got back on the bus and the driver fled the area.

Police said that the student was able to then proceed to school safely without further incident.

The incident is currently being investigated by Orangetown Police detectives, who determined that the bus was a Transport of Rockland Bus #93. It is believed that a substitute driver may have been behind the wheel and the entire incident may have been a miscommunication.

Check Daily Voice for any potential updates.

