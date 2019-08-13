Police Investigate Apparent Suicide By NYPD Officer In Hudson Valley

The apparent suicide of an NYPD police officer in Westchester is under investigation.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to Shoreview Drive at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, where there was a reported suicide, Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Politopoulos said that the preliminary investigation determined that there was no foul play, and the death appears to be self-inflicted in an apparent suicide. Detectives are continuing the investigation in collaboration with the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is expected to be released.

Nine NYPD officers have now died by suicide this year, with seven since June, prompting about 800 members of executive NYPD staff to begin retraining with mental health, stress and suicide experts, with the goal of eventually training the entire department.

