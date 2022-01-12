Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Police In The Area Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect After Domestic Incident

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 27-year-old man was arrested after attempting to shoot his way into a New Rochelle apartment building during a domestic disturbance.
A 27-year-old man was arrested after attempting to shoot his way into a New Rochelle apartment building during a domestic disturbance. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that upon arrival, officers located the fleeing suspect, prompting a brief pursuit before he was ultimately able to evade investigators.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from New Rochelle, was not injured during the incident.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies were able to identify a suspect, 27-year-old Queens resident Muhammed Gumaneh, who was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Gumaneh was charged with: 

  • Attempted assault;
  • Attempted burglary;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon. 

Agencies involved in the investigation: 

  • New Rochelle Police Department;
  • Westchester County District Attorney's Office;
  • Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center;
  • FBI Safe Streets Task Force;
  • The US Marshalls Service for New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.