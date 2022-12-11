Police In Hudson Valley Search For Missing 16-Year-Old

Police in Westchester County asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Dylan Rosa went missing on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Yonkers Police Department reported.

He was last seen in the area of 105 Alta Ave. in Yonkers, police said.

Authorities said Dylan is described as being 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Police said Dylan may be in need of medical attention.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Dylan's whereabouts to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900.

