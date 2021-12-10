Police In Hudson Valley Asking For Help Solving Shooting Murder Case Following Crash

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help to solve a murder case in which the victim was found wounded following a car crash.

The incident took place in the City of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, on that day, City of Poughkeepsie Police were dispatched to a car crash on Livingston Street in the area of Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle, victim Jeffery Johnson II, age 29, of the City of Poughkeepsie, had suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Johnson, who was rushed to the hospital, later died from his injury, Clark said.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident call the police department at 845-451-4000.

