Police Identify Woman Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Police have identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westchester County over the weekend.

Sonia Philpotts, age 54, from the Bronx, was the passenger who died in the crash that happened in Yonkers at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, according to Westchester County Police.

Police previously reported that a driver was going west on the Cross County Parkway when the vehicle went to get on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway. The driver lost control of the vehicle while going around a curve to get on the Saw Mill Parkway.

There were a total of five people in the vehicle, which police said was a 2001 GMC Savannah.

Several other people in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Authorities said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

