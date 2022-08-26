Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event

Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event.

Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue.

De La Cruz was discovered when a police officer was flagged down for a report of a man stabbed on Van Orden Avenue, said Det. Matt Galli, of the Spring Valley Police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that he was stabbed while walking home from a family event on N. Main Street, Galli said.

De La Cruz was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by family members where he died from his injuries, Galli said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Spring Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Capraro at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

