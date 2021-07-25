Police Identify Five Killed In Head-On Hamptons Crash

Police have identified the five people who died in an overnight head-on crash in the Hamptons.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on Long Island on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County, near the intersection of Quogue Street East in the Village of Quogue.

The Quogue Police Department reported that a Nissan Maxima was westbound on the highway when it left its lane and drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with an eastbound Toyota Prius.

Both drivers were killed in the crash. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Justin Mendez, age 22, of Brookhaven. Police said he was taken to Southampton Hospital and pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, Farhan Zahid, age 32, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers in the Toyota were also pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified them as 20-year-old Michael Farrell, 25-year-old James Farrell, and 25-year-old Ryan Kiess, all of Manhasset.

A 22-year-old Garden City woman who was a passenger in the Toyota is still listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe excessive speed from the Nissan could have been a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Quogue Village Police investigators at 631-653-4791.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

