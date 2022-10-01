Police ID 'Persons Of Interest' In Shooting After HS Football Game In Area

Do you know them?

Police have identified two "persons of interest" after three people were shot following a high school football game overnight in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 in Orange County at the Newburgh Free Academy when police say a fight broke out in the north parking lot after the game against visiting Warwick Valley High School.

Five shots were fired as soon as the fight broke out, according to Newburgh Police.

Officers on the scene who responded located the three victims:

A 43-year-old woman who was shot in the foot,

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the thigh,

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the ankle.

All three victims are City of Newburgh residents, said police.

Officers and Mobile Life Support EMS rendered aid to all three victims and transported them to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The City of Newburgh PD is looking to identify the two pictured individuals shown in the first image above.

If you know their identity or have any information, you are asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.

A crowd of approximately 2,000 attended the game, according to police. Newburgh Free Academy defeated previously unbeaten Warwick Valley 40-0.

All activities at the Newburgh Free Academy main campus for Saturday, Oct. 1 have been canceled in the aftermath of the incident.

"Last night there was a shooting incident on the grounds on one our high school campuses, outside of the security perimeter for an event taking place," the Newburgh Enlarged City School District said in a statement. "We are thankful for the quick and thorough response of our local law enforcement agencies and security personnel.

"At this time, there is limited information that we can provide as we wait for a thorough investigation to be conducted.

"Our Critical Stress Management (CISM) Team is preparing to help students and families who may need support during this time. More specific information will be provided soon. ...

"The violence in our community will not end unless we each take a stand against it."

A large police and emergency services response assisted with managing the incident to include the following agencies:

New York State Police,

Orange County Sheriff’s Office,

Town of Newburgh PD,

New Windsor PD,

Warwick PD,

Cornwall PD,

Walden PD,

Monroe PD,

Chester PD,

Woodbury PD,

City of Middletown PD,

FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force,

Orange County District Attorney’s Office,

Orange County EMS,

City of Newburgh Fire Department,

City of Newburgh DPW,

Mobile Life,

Orange County Emergency Services,

Newburgh Enlarged School District.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

